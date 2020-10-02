DRAMATIC RESCUE: Man flown to safety after ‘cardiac episode’

A man used a beacon to alert rescuers after suffering a suspected cardiac episode at Kenilworth this morning. Photo: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A MAN used an emergency beacon to seek help after suffering a suspected cardiac episode while camping at Kenilworth this morning.

The man, aged in his 40s, had been camping in a national park when he suffered the medical episode and required urgent medical attention about 6am.

According to LifeFlight sources, the man set off his Personal Locator Beacon to call for help.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene by police, and the attending crew said the beacon allowed them to quickly hone in on the man's location and fly directly to him.

"The fact that the patient had a locator beacon made a really significant difference in how quickly we were able to find him and get medical help to him," RACQ LifeFlight Rescue aircrew officer Dan King said.

"In some situations it can take a while to visually find someone in forest, but the emergency beacon meant we were able to locate, winch and fly him to hospital in less than two hours from receiving the call-out."

A Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic was winched down to treat and stabilise the man before he was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew urged bushwalkers to pack emergency beacons and not rely solely on mobile phones.

"If you're going out hiking, it really is in your best interest to take a beacon, it may cost a bit, but it could save your life," Mr King said.

"Mobile phones can lose reception and battery charge quickly, so beacons are exceptionally valuable."