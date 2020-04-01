Dramatic Gympie region vote clash at Southside and Cooloola Coast

COUNT GOES ON: Despite coronavirus social distancing rules, a skeleton staff of Electoral Commission officials kept the Gympie Regional council election count running in Gympie.

THE struggle for control of Gympie Regional council is being played out in dramatic fashion at Southside and the Cooloola Coast.

Gympie region deputy mayor Bob Leitch is fighting for political survival as his rival, Warren Polley lengthens his lead in latest Division 7 voting figures from Electoral Commission Queensland.

And at the Cooloola Coast, incumbent Mark McDonald is struggling to hold on to Division 1, as challenger Jess Milne takes back some of the 11-vote lead Mr McDonald had established by close of count on Tuesday.

Today’s count of early postal votes reduced that lead to nine votes, with Mr McDonald now sitting on 1074 votes, compared to Miss Milne on 1065.

This is the only council division where the result is so close, it might have to be decided by preference votes.

In Division 7, Mr Polley now has 1088 votes, compared to 1046 held by Mr Leitch.

Elsewhere across the Gympie region Dolly Jensen, who claimed victory in Division 2 yesterday, is now holding 1737, compared to 1118 held by her opponent Leonora Cox.

In Division 3, incumbent Mal Gear, with 706 votes, conceded defeat early and it now appears newcomer Shane Waldock, with 1032, is in a comfortable position in the home straight

Newcomer Bruce Devereaux appears a certain winner in Division 4, with 1098 votes, leading ex-councillors Rae Gate (780 votes) and Wayne Sachs (522), with incumbent Daryl Dodt in last place on 462 votes.

Division 5 incumbent Dan Stewart is also looking good, with 1249 votes, well ahead of nearest rival Chelle Dobson, on 900.

In Divisions 6 and 8, incumbents Hilary Smerdon and Bob Fredman both appear to have won.

Postal votes are now being counted daily, as they come in, while telephone votes are also to be counted.