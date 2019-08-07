Dramatic end to alleged crime spree

A RUNAWAY Bay man has been arrested after an alleged crime spree ended in a pursuit involving a Polair helicopter and stingers.

Emergency services on scene at Helensvale Rd in Helensvale on Wednesday. Picture: Dean Shelton

The 36-year-old man was driving a hired ute with a stolen motorcycle in the rear tray early this morning, according to a spokeswoman for Gold Coast Police.

The motorcycle was allegedly stolen from an address at Surfers Paradise.

Police swarmed Helensvale Rd at Helensvale on Wednesday after a police chase involving Polair. Picture: Dean Shelton



Police allege the man was disturbed attempting to steal a jetski and trailer from Biggera Waters about 6.30am, before he took off on the stolen motorcycle.

The motorbike was later found abandoned at Pimpama, while the man was observed by police behind the wheel of another vehicle alleged to be stolen.

Gold Coast Police took the Runaway Bay man to hospital after an alleged crime spree and failed evasion attempt. Picture: Dean Shelton

Evading officers, the man was tracked by Polair to Helensvale.

Police successfully deployed stingers on Helensvale Rd, near the intersection with Discovery Dr, and the man's alleged escape was halted.

Stingers (tyre spikes) were deployed on Helensvale Rd. Picture: Dean Shelton

He was arrested and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital for a precautionary check.

Charges had not been laid as of 2.45pm.