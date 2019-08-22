Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Polair 1 searches for missing bushwalker Michael Strettles above Brisbane Water National Park , Woy Woy South .
Polair 1 searches for missing bushwalker Michael Strettles above Brisbane Water National Park , Woy Woy South .
Crime

Dramatic chase after alleged luxury sports car theft

by Jesse Kuch
22nd Aug 2019 6:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO teens and a man have been arrested following an alleged attempted break in and theft of a luxury sports car in Brisbane's north overnight.

Police were called to an address on Bald Hills Rd, Bald Hills after reports of an attempted break in.

Two boys aged 16 and 17 and a 20-year-old man allegedly fled the scene in an allegedly stolen Porsche station wagon and police tracked the vehicle using the Polair helicopter before they were intercepted at Gympie Arterial Rd using a tyre deflation device.

The trio allegedly then fled on foot before they were located and arrested a short time later.

More Stories

Show More
bald hills brisbane chase police sports car

Top Stories

    53 PHOTOS: The 2019 Gympie Muster is here

    premium_icon 53 PHOTOS: The 2019 Gympie Muster is here

    News Stay tuned to The Gympie Times as we bring you all the action across the four-day festival.

    State Government tries to shut down Gympie company

    premium_icon State Government tries to shut down Gympie company

    News Dispute erupts over environmental fees.

    'Beating heart' of Jones Hill to change hands

    premium_icon 'Beating heart' of Jones Hill to change hands

    News Changing times as sugburb says good-bye to two of its best friends

    University offers smart school leavers $29k to study there

    premium_icon University offers smart school leavers $29k to study there

    Education EXCLUSIVE: USQ to offer school leavers thousands to study there