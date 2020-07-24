Menu
The barrel of a rifle. Gun generic. Picture: Im Yeongsik/iStock
Crime

Dramatic arrest: Tasered man allegedly knifes officer

by Elise Williams
24th Jul 2020 12:34 PM
Police have been forced to taser a man after he pointed the barrel of a replica gun at them, moments before he managed to slash an officer with a knife.

Around 12.45am Friday, officers were called to a Sunshine Beach unit to conduct a welfare check.

Upon arrival, police allege that as they entered the man's Park Crescent home, the 44-year-old man pointed what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle at the two officers.

The pair, both senior constables, immediately called for back up as they retreated out of the home and commenced negotiations with the man, who they believed was armed.

Not long after this, it's alleged the man opened the front door and pushed the barrel of the weapon through the opening, before one officer was forced to take action and pushed the man through the door- causing him to drop the replica firearm.

Once inside, officers successfully deployed a taser.

As they went to restrain the man, he allegedly slashed a male senior constable on the hand with a knife, before his partner, a female senior constable, successfully disarmed the man and he was taken into custody.

A further search of the unit uncovered a second lookalike rifle, determined to be a replica, and two knives.

All weapons and replicas were seized.

The alleged offender, a 44-year-old Sunshine Beach man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further assessment and is currently assisting police with inquiries.

The 43-year-old male senior constable was also transported to hospital for treatment to a wound on his hand.

Investigations are continuing.

