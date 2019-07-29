Menu
Incident near Petrie roundabout on July 29. Picture: Myrtle Cornblatt.
Crime

TRAFFIC CHAOS: Dramatic arrest after cars rammed

by David Alexander
29th Jul 2019 4:33 PM
SEVERAL people are in custody after a dramatic arrest involving a stolen vehicle in Petrie this afternoon.

Preliminary reports have suggested that a stolen vehicle came through a police blockade set up between Paper Ave and Mill St near the Petrie roundabout and rammed a number of other vehicles before coming to a stop.

A witness at the scene said about five teenagers were arrested.

"I was the first car stopped in blockade. Heard smash smash smash, looked in rear view and saw police jumping out of the way and cars being smashed into the wall," Myrtle Cornblatt wrote on Facebook.

Incident near Petrie roundabout on July 29. Picture: Myrtle Cornblatt.
"The people in the car beside me had a newborn baby in the back!

She said the alleged offenders were apprehended very quickly.

A police spokesman confirmed they took a number of people into custody and were still at the scene at the time of publication.

All traffic on the northbound lanes was stopped for some time , but one lane is now open to traffic.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.

More to come.

