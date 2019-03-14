Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
In the past four years, 2040 local businesses have shut down, but Star Dust Drama Academy is one of our success stories.
In the past four years, 2040 local businesses have shut down, but Star Dust Drama Academy is one of our success stories. contributed
Business

Drama business keeps these owners on their toes

Sherele Moody
by
14th Mar 2019 10:12 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RHIANNON Patten and her mother Bronwyn are staging a small business miracle across our region.

The women operate one of the 4407 businesses open in our region.

Star Dust Drama Academy is a popular drama outfit for children living on the Fraser Coast and in Gympie.

A special Gympie Times investigation found most small businesses struggle to turn over $500,000 a year and 64.5 per cent have no employees.

In the past four years, 2040 businesses have shut down, but Star Dust Drama Academy is one of our success stories.

"Even though it is drama based, a lot of it is building on communication skills, developing self-esteem, enabling them to work in groups and helping them to gain confidence," Rhiannon says.

"It is a lot more than putting children on stage and making them a star."

Operating a small business of this kind can be tough, especially when Rhiannon and Bronwyn are reliant on renting venues that are equipped to handle the needs of a large group of children and they also have to compete with other popular after-school activities such as sports.

Both women need to draw incomes from the business to support themselves but it has been tough going over the past few months.

"This term has been a bit of a struggle because of other activities and families having cash-flow problems," Rhiannon said.

"Our biggest enemy and competitor is sport, because Queenslanders are sports crazy.

"But we do have a lot of community support so that really helps."

Rhiannon said flexible payment options and ongoing public relations were the key to keeping the business on track.

"For example, families can pay per lesson or per term," she said. - NewsRegiona
 

business economy finances gympie money star dust drama academy
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'Can't go wrong': Decades-old Mary St star business for sale

    premium_icon 'Can't go wrong': Decades-old Mary St star business for sale

    News Businessman hangs up hat, sells business after more than 40 years at serving Gympie

    • 14th Mar 2019 11:43 AM
    Hospital upgrade good news for pregnant Gympie region mums

    premium_icon Hospital upgrade good news for pregnant Gympie region mums

    News Fewer expectant mums and premature bubs will have to go to Brisbane

    • 14th Mar 2019 10:29 AM
    Thousands of Gympie businesses shut

    premium_icon Thousands of Gympie businesses shut

    Business How 'a little pain and embarrassment is better than bankruptcy'

    • 14th Mar 2019 10:11 AM
    2040 Gympie businesses have closed in 4 years

    premium_icon 2040 Gympie businesses have closed in 4 years

    Business Best in business entrepreneurs reveal their profitable secrets