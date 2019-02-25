Fijian sensation’s challenge to win Dragons spot

Mikaele Ravalawa’s challenge is to prove he has the overall game to win a regular spot in a starting backline. Picture: Getty Images

FORGET Semi Radradra, young St George Illawarra rookie Mikaele Ravalawa has drawn comparisons to another Fijian flyer.

It's been 26 years since the magical Noa Nadruku burst on to the scene at Canberra.

And those who have watched Ravalawa's development closely will tell you there is more likeness to Nadruku's sublime skills than that of the blockbusting Semi.

Either way, what it looks like most is that St George Illawarra has unveiled the latest Fijian sensation set to make his mark on the NRL in 2019 - and they have the Raiders to thank for it.

At 21, Ravalawa exploded into the spotlight over the weekend with a two-try performance in the Dragons' trial victory over Newcastle in Wollongong.

A former Raiders under-20s player of the year, Ravalawa was stuck behind Nick Cotric and Jordan Rapana in the nation's capital so decided to try his luck with the Dragons this year.

And what a revelation he proved coming on as a replacement on Saturday night.

For one of his tries, Ravalawa brushed past five defenders to touch down from a desperate play that looked to be leading to nothing with a run that would have made Nadruku proud.

Mikaele Ravalawa announced himself with two tries in the Dragons’ trial win over Newcastle. Picture: Getty Images

But the challenge now will be proving to coach Paul McGregor that he has the overall game to win a regular spot in a starting backline that certainly has no shortage of strike power.

Young guns Zac Lomax and Jordan Pereira appear to be the front-runners to start again in this weekend's Charity Shield showdown with South Sydney in Mudgee, while former Brisbane Broncos Jonus Pearson and Lachlan Maranta are also in the frame.

Ravalawa looked the most damaging carrying the ball in the trial win over the Knights, but he also came up with a couple of elementary errors.

He coughed up possession on one occasion while playing the ball and there was another defensive read that really only highlighted his inexperience. But what can't be disputed is his enormous potential.

First spotted by Canberra's recruitment chief Peter Mulholland, the story goes when the Raiders picked Ravalawa up from the airport he had nothing more than a backpack of clothes in his possession.