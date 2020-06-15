Menu
Jason Saab has been denied a release.
Rugby League

Dragons boss responds to trio’s reported release requests

by Fox Sports staff writers
15th Jun 2020 5:32 PM

The Dragons have responded to reports of three of their squad requesting separate releases from the club since the season restart.

Issac Luke, Jason Saab and Tristan Sailor have reportedly requested to leave the club for varying reasons, but Dragons chjef executive Ryan Webb moved to clarify the reports on Monday.

"Tristan Sailor has not requested a release," Webb said.

 

"Jason Saab has requested a release, which the club have denied. We are now working with Jason and his manager in an effort to overcome his off-field concerns.

"Issac Luke has also requested a release for personal reasons regarding his family. While not yet confirmed, Issac's release will be finalised this week.

 

Issac Luke is set to sign with the Broncos.
"The club are also comfortable with its current crop of hookers considering Cameron McInnes, Billy Brittain and Ben Hunt's ability to all don the No.9 jumper."

Luke is expected to join the Broncos after he finalises a release from the Dragons.

Tristan Sailor has not requested a release.
