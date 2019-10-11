Draft prospects: why clubs want top-10 picks

THE best junior talent in the land gathered in Melbourne last week for the annual AFL Draft Combine.

The four-day camp tested the top draft prospects in a range of tests including the standing and running vertical jump, 20m sprint, agility test, goalkicking competition and a 3km time-trial.

This week AFL clubs are furiously trading players - and picks - with some (like Geelong) expressing their hope of trading up to gain earlier selections.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

So, who are the players in those clubs' sights?

Ahead of the two-day national draft on November 27-28, Chris Cavanagh names the top 20 prospects (in no particular order):

Matthew Rowell

DOB: 1/7/01

H: 178cm W: 74kg

Club: Oakleigh Chargers/Boroondara Hawks/Carey Grammar

Likened to Joel Selwood and Michael Voss given his brilliance around stoppages and terrific hands. The top-ranked played by Champion Data across the AFL under-18 national championships, averaging 24.8 disposals, 5.3 clearances and 133 SuperCoach points.

Matthew Rowell celebrates his NAB League premiership with Oakleigh Chargers.

Noah Anderson

DOB: 17/2/01

H: 188cm W: 86kg

Club: Oakleigh Chargers/Boroondara Hawks/Carey Grammar

The son of two-time Hawthorn premiership player Dean, Anderson has been likened to a right-footed Marcus Bontempelli and averaged 23.5 disposals and 5.3 clearances for Vic Metro in the under-18 national championships.

Caleb Serong

DOB: 9/2/01

H: 178cm W: 83kg

Club: Gippsland Power/Warragul/Geelong Grammar

A midfielder who can also go forward, Serong is powerfully built, works hard, is a consistent performer, tackling machine and can kick goals.

Hayden Young

DOB: 11/4/01

H: 188cm W: 82kg

Club: Dandenong Stingrays/Somerville/Mornington SC

An intercept specialist in defence who averaged 8.3 intercept possessions and 3.3 intercept marks during the under-18 national championships to draw comparisons to Easton Wood.

Tom Green

DOB: 23/1/01

H: 188cm W: 85kg

Club: Marist/GWS Giants

A strong body and a competitive beast in the contest, Green averaged eight clearances and 16.3 contested possessions for the Allies in the AFL under-18 national champs.

Sam Flanders in action for Gippsland Power.

Sam Flanders

DOB: 24/7/01

H: 182cm W: 81kg

Club: Gippsland Power/Moe/Lowanna College

Has shown an ability to play both as a forward and run through the midfield. Averaged 22.5 disposals and six clearances in the unde-18 national championships.

Lachlan Ash

DOB: 21/6/01

H: 186cm W: 80kg

Club: Murray Bushrangers/Shepparton/Notre Dame College

An exciting line-breaker off half-back who has plenty of speed and averaged 23 disposals and five marks across four under-18 national championships games.

Dylan Stephens

DOB: 8/1/01

H: 183cm W: 69kg

Club: Norwood

A pacy outside midfielder who also has a big engine and a lethal left foot. Has played SANFL seniors for most of this year and averaged 23.5 disposals in the under-18 titles.

Luke Jackson

DOB: 29/9/01

H: 198cm W: 94kg

Club: East Fremantle/Bullcreek/Leeming

An athletic ruckman from Western Australia who has a junior basketball background and has been likened to Brodie Grundy given his follow-up work. Averaged 14.5 disposals and 36.8 hitouts in the under-18 national championships.

Glenelg defender Will Gould. Picture: Tom Huntley

Will Gould

DOB: 14/1/01

H: 191cm W: 98kg

Club: Glenelg

Has been impressive playing senior SANFL football for Glenelg this year, with his mature frame and booming kick. Has been likened to Shannon Hurn with his rebounding game from half-back.

Will Day

DOB: 5/6/01

H: 187cm W: 70kg

Club: West Adelaide/Sacred Heart

A mid-sized rebounding defender who can also play as an outside midfielder, Day is lightly framed but is a fierce competitor who averaged 18.8 disposals in the under-18 national championships.

Brodie Kemp

DOB: 1/5/01

H: 192cm W: 82kg

Club: Bendigo Pioneers/Echuca/Geelong Grammar

Ruptured his ACL in a school football game in July, but remains a highly-rated prospect. Can play through the midfield or forward and averaged 20 disposals from four under-18 national championships matches.

Brodie Kemp celebrates a goal for Vic Country in the under-18 championships.

Deven Robertson

DOB: 30/6/01

H: 182cm W: 80kg

Club: Perth/Aquinas College

The nephew of former West Coast skipper Darren Glass, the West Australian can play through the midfield and in defence and captained his state at the under-18 national championships.

Fischer McAsey

DOB: 8/3/01

H: 195cm W: 86kg

Club: Sandringham Dragons/East Brighton/Caulfield Grammar

The key defender was named Vic Metro's MVP after a sterling under-18 national championships in which he averaged 14.5 disposals and 6.8 intercept possessions.

Cody Weightman

DOB: 15/1/01

H: 177cm W: 73kg

Club: Dandenong Stingrays/Beaconsfield/Haileybury College

Likened to Collingwood's Jamie Elliott, the crafty small forward is a good mark but also good at ground level. Averaged 11 touches and kicked nine goals from four under-18 national championships matches.

Elijah Taylor

DOB: 1/5/01

H: 185cm W: 75kg

Club: Perth/Thornlie

Has all the attributes to be something special - speed, silky skills and football nous. Kicked six goals and averaged 12.3 disposals from four under-18 national championships matches as a midfielder/forward.

Jackson Mead

DOB: 30/9/01

H: 184cm W: 83kg

Club: Eagles/Henley HS

A father-son prospect for Port Adelaide where dad Darren played, the midfielder is a good decision-maker and averaged 21.3 disposals in the under-18 national titles.

Sam De Koning during the under-18 titles.

Sam De Koning

DOB: 26/2/01

H: 200cm W: 85kg

Club: Dandenong Stingrays/Mornington

The brother of Carlton's Tom, the 200cm big man can play at either of the ground or in the ruck. Still raw, but is very athletic and has big upside.

Josh Worrell

DOB: 11/4/01

H: 195cm W: 74kg

Club: Sandringham Dragons/Bentleigh/Haileybury College

A key defender with a great leap and good agility who has also been tried in the ruck at school level. Averaged 10.8 disposals and 3.8 marks in the under-18 national championships.

Liam Henry sends WA into attack.

Liam Henry

DOB: 28/8/01

H: 179cm W: 67kg

Club: Claremont/Christ Church Grammar School

Part of Fremantle's Next Generation Academy, the lightly-framed small forward has blistering speed and delightful skills. Averaged 17.5 disposals in the under-18 national champs.

2019 AFL NATIONAL DRAFT

Day one: Wednesday, November 27 (7pm)

Day two: Thursday, November 28 (7pm)

DRAFT ORDER

1. Gold Coast (priority pick)

2. Gold Coast

3. Melbourne

4. Adelaide

5. Sydney

6. GWS

7. Fremantle

8. North Melbourne

9. Carlton

10. Port Adelaide

11. Hawthorn

12. St Kilda

13. Western Bulldogs

14. Geelong

15. Gold Coast

16. Brisbane

17. Geelong

18. St Kilda

19. Richmond

20. Gold Coast (priority pick)

Replay the 2019 Toyota AFL Finals Series and Grand Final on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >