Crime

Dozens charged as escort agency shut down

by Thomas Chamberlin
30th Oct 2019 11:43 AM
POLICE say they have shut down an illegal escort agency on the Gold Coast, with 25 people charged, including the alleged business owner.

Police raided a house in Coomera and a 47-year-old man was charged with carrying on the business of providing unlawful prostitution.

The raid was part of police Operation Romeo Manoeuvre which began in March this year.

"During the search officers allegedly located several mobile phones with contact numbers used in advertising for prostitution services, two vehicles used for transportation, a computer with software for booking appointments along with a range of business documents," police said in a statement.

"Police will allege the business was operating under the facade of a legitimate businesses, with documentation uncovered including employment contracts and worksheets.

Senior Sergeant Kevin Groenhuijzen said the investigation outcome was significant as senior figures had been arrested.

Twenty-five people charged will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

coomera escort agency operation romeo manoeuvre prostitution

