Fire and Rescue teams fight a wild bushfire as it approaches Peregian Beach township on David Low Way. Picture: Lachie Millard
Dozen homes lost in Peregian inferno

9th Sep 2019 10:32 PM
A DOZEN homes have been lost to a terrifying blaze on the Sunshine Coast.

An eerie red glow fills the sky above the northern beaches as firefighters try to contain the devastating blaze that jumped David Low Way and tore through Peregian and Marcis Beach.

Member for Ninderry Dan Purdue said at least a dozen homes have been lost.

The homes are believed to be on Lorikeet Dr and Jacana St, Peregian Beach.

There are also reports that a service station is on fire.

Meanwhile, emergency coordinators have slammed the disaster tourists who have started cruising through streets of the disaster zone, hampering fire and evacuation efforts.

