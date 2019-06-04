Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Taiman James Kinloch-Collier faced Brisbane District Court on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Taiman James Kinloch-Collier faced Brisbane District Court on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Crime

Downs man attacked woman

Sherele Moody
by
4th Jun 2019 2:09 PM | Updated: 2:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WESTERN Downs man has admitted brutally assaulting a woman in Chinchilla last year.

Taiman James Kinloch-Collier faced Brisbane District Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to one charge of grievous bodily harm.

The attack on the woman happened on May 8, 2018.

Kinloch-Collier was not required to address the court on Tuesday other than to acknowledge his name and to plead.

Kinloch-Collier will be sentenced in September.

He will remain on remand in custody until his next court appearance. - NewsRegional

court crime prison taiman james kinloch-collier violence woman
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Will the famous Rainbow Beach stairs message be no more?

    premium_icon Will the famous Rainbow Beach stairs message be no more?

    News A fight over painted stairs at Rainbow Beach has continued five months on since Gympie Regional Council were forced to take over in January.

    • 4th Jun 2019 3:53 PM
    UPDATE: Missing Tin Can Bay man found 'safe and well'

    UPDATE: Missing Tin Can Bay man found 'safe and well'

    News The 74-year-old man was found 'safe and well.'

    One Nation's Hinkler candidate slammed for 'homophobic' meme

    premium_icon One Nation's Hinkler candidate slammed for 'homophobic' meme

    News He has since deleted the meme from his Facebook page.

    Couple take new 'Angle' on selling Gympie properties

    premium_icon Couple take new 'Angle' on selling Gympie properties

    News A new 'Angle' on real estate in Gympie has global influence.