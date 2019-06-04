Downs man attacked woman

A WESTERN Downs man has admitted brutally assaulting a woman in Chinchilla last year.

Taiman James Kinloch-Collier faced Brisbane District Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to one charge of grievous bodily harm.

The attack on the woman happened on May 8, 2018.

Kinloch-Collier was not required to address the court on Tuesday other than to acknowledge his name and to plead.

Kinloch-Collier will be sentenced in September.

He will remain on remand in custody until his next court appearance. - NewsRegional