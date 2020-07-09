Menu
More than a months’ worth of rainfall has been recorded on the Sunshine Coast in the past 24 hours. Photo Lachie Millard
Weather

Downpour drops month’s worth of rain over Coast

Matty Holdsworth
9th Jul 2020 9:16 AM
More than a month's worth of rain has fallen on the Sunshine Coast in the past 24 hours with the wet and dreary start predicted to hang about today.

From 9am on Wednesday to 8am today, the Bureau of Meteorology's gages recorded falls of more than 60mm across the region.

68mm fell at Meridan Way, 67mm fell at Mountain Creek, 63mm at Maroochydore with general falls at more than 50mm.

Towards Noosa those numbers decreased slightly.

Meteorologist Lauren Pattie said those numbers are still climbing and "rather" above July's average of 63mm.

"There's a little bit of a trough through the area, causing all this rain to be pushed up towards the Coast," Ms Pattie said.

"There's more showers, drizzle and cloud activity on the radar.

"Expect a little more today but easing by tomorrow."

Ms Pattie said the rainfall totals were not "unprecedented" for July where the figures can be skewed from the odd storm.

Minimum temperatures were predicted to be above average today, despite of the rain.

"The moisture around is keeping the temperatures up, the minimums around are about 14C," she said.

"Tomorrow should warm up by a couple of degrees and cool down by Sunday."

