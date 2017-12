Emergency services were called to help a flood-stranded vehicle last night.

Bev Lacey

DISASTER was narrowly avoided for one woman in last night's downpour after her car became stranded in water at Araluen.

With a downpour sweeping in from the west, emergency services raced to the scene on Nash Rd just after 7.30pm.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services media spokesman, the woman, in her 30s, had managed to remove herself from the car and was waiting by the side of the road by the time they arrived.