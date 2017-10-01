26°
DOWNPOUR: 70-100mm predicted tomorrow

THE BIG WET: The Bureau of Meteorology are expecting between 70-100mm of rain to fall in the Gympie Region tomorrow.
by Jacob Carson

WELL doesn't this make for a pleasant change?

There may finally be some relief for the seriously parched Gympie Region tomorrow, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a 95% chance of rain.

More than just a light drizzle too, current estimates show rainfall between 70-100mm in Gympie, desperately needed for farmland and water tanks.

Elsewhere, up to 130-180mm is predicted between Bundaberg and Double Island Point in six-hour periods.

The Bureau warns of potential flash flooding in this area from the heavy rainfall.

However, despite the welcome rain, families are being asked to take special care when travelling in these conditions.

Families who are heading home early from the long weekend are being urged to do so carefully, with fears the downpour could lead to gridlock across the Bruce Highway.

"We would encourage holiday makers to head home early if they can,” RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said.

"Don't try to rush in wet weather because a crash on the Bruce Highway will slow the journey for everyone even further.”

The addition of water onto roads that have been dry for months can also lead to potential slip hazards.

Currently, the BoM is giving a 50% chance of rain this evening, with possible thunderstorms also expected later in the week.

The wet conditions are also likely to continue until Tuesday, with predicted falls of 15-25mm.

Today's weather has been marked by a distinct cool change after the sweltering conditions experienced last week.

Together with cloud cover and cool breezes, it's over 10 degrees cooler than it was on Friday.

