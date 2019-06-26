Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Courier Mail only Ash Barty signed poster
Courier Mail only Ash Barty signed poster
News

Download your Ash Barty poster here

by Kyle Pollard
26th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Our Ash is on top of the tennis world and to celebrate the Barty party The Courier-Mail has put together this exclusive hero poster for you to download. Get your copy here!

Born and raised in Ipswich, Barty is the second Australian woman to hold the No.1 spot in the WTA rankings, after fellow Indigenous champion Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976.

To celebrate our Ash's rise to the top, The Courier-Mail has released this exclusive signed poster for our subscribers to download.

Hang it on the wall or keep it as a unique piece of memorabilia, as Barty looks to make history with victory at Wimbledon.

Just click on the banner below and download now!

More Stories

ash barty editors picks tennis

Top Stories

    15 things on the agenda for today's Gympie council meeting

    premium_icon 15 things on the agenda for today's Gympie council meeting

    Council News This year's expected budget deficit has been revealed ahead of tomorrow's general meeting, which also includes road and development issues.

    • 26th Jun 2019 10:27 AM
    • 1 LYNW4
    GYMPIE PYRAMID: New Wit-boooka trespass case ends

    premium_icon GYMPIE PYRAMID: New Wit-boooka trespass case ends

    News Other charges follow the Gympie Regional Council 'melee' trial

    It's obvious what this anonymous letter to Mayor really is

    premium_icon It's obvious what this anonymous letter to Mayor really is

    News OPINION: My friends and I had a good laugh

    • 26th Jun 2019 8:51 AM
    Gympie man jailed for 'frightening' Maccas carpark threats

    premium_icon Gympie man jailed for 'frightening' Maccas carpark threats

    News He rang the victim the next day and made more threats.