Download your 2021 NRL tipping chart here
Rugby League

Download your 2021 NRL tipping chart

11th Mar 2021 8:29 AM
In a mad dash to organise your NRL tipping competition ahead of season kick-off? We have you covered.

Download your tipping poster here, with the entire 2021 NRL fixture attached and slots for 37 different tipsters.

Just click on the graphic below and a PDF of the chart will automatically pop up. Click download, then print your poster and you're on your way.

Can the Kevvie Walters-led Broncos rebound from their worst season in history or will the star-studded Titans emerge as Queensland's new NRL heavyweight?

Download your tipping chart below.

 

 

Originally published as Download your 2021 NRL tipping chart

 

