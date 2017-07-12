Doug raises glass to the 'soft opening' of his new pub

CHEERS: Owner of the Kandanga Hotel Doug Greensill enjoys a cold beer in the new bar.

Video: New life at the Kandanga Hotel: It's been a long time coming, but the newly rebuilt Kandanga Hotel is ready to open it's doors once again.

IN A strange way, the timing couldn't have been better for the rebuilt Kandanga Hotel to open its doors to the public.

After all, without a local pub to head to, where would the community gather to watch tonight's Origin decider?

"Well actually, we had about 20 or 30 people head up to the 'temporary bar' to watch the past few games," owner-operator Doug Greensill said this afternoon.

That temporary bar beside the old hotel's site, he revealed, was far more important than one may realise in keeping the sense of community so important to the area.

After the century-old hotel was destroyed in a late-night fire in December 2015, the rebuilding process has been slow but steady.

"It's been a big worry, getting it to this stage now, making sure it's all come together," Mr Greensill said.

"But it's definitely a feeling of relief now."

Keenly aware of the dangers of losing valued customers and friends during reconstruction, the Greensills endeavoured to keep serving cold beers over the last 18 months.

"You can go through that period, where you can lose contact with your customers completely, you have to work to get them back," Mr Greensill said.

"It was just to keep them all happy, that was the main thing - even if they did have to drink cans and stubbies."

It appears to have been well worth the wait, with the new Kandanga Hotel honouring its history and bringing it into 2017.

An emphasis has been placed on space for regular patrons, with a greatly expanded dining area and bar.

Outside dining areas stretch around the building, bordered by new grass and hedging.

Locally sourced timber has been used throughout the interior as well - a modern but decidedly "country" touch too.

But ask any patron, and they'll tell you - the most important thing is how the pub "feels".

"Everyone I've spoken to just loves it. All of the builders have done just a top job on it," Mr Greensill said.

Enjoying a schooner in the outdoor dining area was Ark Tribe, who was glad to see the essence of the old Kandanga Hotel had been kept intact.

"I have to admit I was a little bit worried what made it special would be gone," he said.

"It's looking absolutely awesome though and it feels like it used to."

With today marking the soft opening, preparations are well underway for the official opening day in just over a week.

"We'll be doing a grand opening on Saturday, July 22, with activities for the whole family," Mr Greensill said.

"We're giving away some great prizes in the raffle too, it'd be great it people could come along."

With a full bar at lunchtime yesterday, the lack of a crowd probably won't be a problem.