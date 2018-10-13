DOUBLE TROUBLE: Tino's perfect debut in the green and gold

JUST PERFECT: Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui scores a double as the junior Kangaroos dominated the New Zealand Kiwis for a 40-24 win.

JUST PERFECT: Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui scores a double as the junior Kangaroos dominated the New Zealand Kiwis for a 40-24 win. NRL media.

RUGBY league: It was the perfect debut for our Tino Fa'asuamaleaui who scored two tries as the junior Australian Kangaroos dominated the junior New Zealand Kiwis winning 40-24.

The Kiwis were unable to contain the charging boy from Gympie on their home turf at on the weekend.

Sneering his first victory in the green and gold, he was unstoppable.

When Fa'asuamaleaui came onto the field, the commentators remarked on his size and the shadow he cast over the Kiwis forward pack.

One of his first touches of the ball, Fa'asuamaleaui charged from 10 metres away and streamed rolled over the defensive line for his first try of the game.

In an entertaining first-half from both teams, the Kangaroos when to the shed with a nose in front 24-16.

A stellar performance in the first half, these talented juniors produced some brilliance in the second.

With just 10 points the difference, 30-20 favouring Australia, the Kiwis were desperate in the attempts to defend their line.

It was a brick wall, defending the onslaught by the Australian's who tried everything to find a way over.

But Fa'asuamaleaui was the one to bust down the wall, barraging over for a double.

Clocking a total of 122 metres, 11 hitups and seven tackle breaks, Fa'asuamaleaui's 53minutes on the field caused headaches for the Kiwis who had trouble trying to contain him.

There was some worrying signs in the dying minutes of the game as Fa'asuamaleaui was taken off the field with a hit to his nose.

But despite leaving a hole in the defensive line when he went off the field, Australia attacked the New Zealanders defence again for their seventh try.