Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JUST PERFECT: Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui scores a double as the junior Kangaroos dominated the New Zealand Kiwis for a 40-24 win.
JUST PERFECT: Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui scores a double as the junior Kangaroos dominated the New Zealand Kiwis for a 40-24 win. NRL media.
News

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Tino's perfect debut in the green and gold

Rebecca Singh
by
13th Oct 2018 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY league: It was the perfect debut for our Tino Fa'asuamaleaui who scored two tries as the junior Australian Kangaroos dominated the junior New Zealand Kiwis winning 40-24.

The Kiwis were unable to contain the charging boy from Gympie on their home turf at on the weekend.

Sneering his first victory in the green and gold, he was unstoppable.

When Fa'asuamaleaui came onto the field, the commentators remarked on his size and the shadow he cast over the Kiwis forward pack.

One of his first touches of the ball, Fa'asuamaleaui charged from 10 metres away and streamed rolled over the defensive line for his first try of the game.

In an entertaining first-half from both teams, the Kangaroos when to the shed with a nose in front 24-16.

A stellar performance in the first half, these talented juniors produced some brilliance in the second.

With just 10 points the difference, 30-20 favouring Australia, the Kiwis were desperate in the attempts to defend their line.

It was a brick wall, defending the onslaught by the Australian's who tried everything to find a way over.

But Fa'asuamaleaui was the one to bust down the wall, barraging over for a double.

Clocking a total of 122 metres, 11 hitups and seven tackle breaks, Fa'asuamaleaui's 53minutes on the field caused headaches for the Kiwis who had trouble trying to contain him.

There was some worrying signs in the dying minutes of the game as Fa'asuamaleaui was taken off the field with a hit to his nose.

But despite leaving a hole in the defensive line when he went off the field, Australia attacked the New Zealanders defence again for their seventh try.

Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Opinion: Traveston dam figures amiss

    premium_icon Opinion: Traveston dam figures amiss

    News 'It is very difficult to put a three and a half year saga into one page of news print'

    • 13th Oct 2018 3:20 PM
    WARNING: Which Gympie region roads are closed right now

    WARNING: Which Gympie region roads are closed right now

    News Council and TMR have issued the traffic alerts.

    • 13th Oct 2018 3:03 PM
    LIKE A SNOWSTORM: Gympie lettuce farm battered by Hailnado

    premium_icon LIKE A SNOWSTORM: Gympie lettuce farm battered by Hailnado

    News $34,000 in income destroyed at McIntosh Creek farm.

    UPDATE: Latest status on Gympie flood watch

    UPDATE: Latest status on Gympie flood watch

    News The latest Bureau update has been revealed.

    Local Partners