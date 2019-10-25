Menu
JUSTICE: twins on dual court appearances face second round of charges in New South Wales.
News

Double trouble as twins face charges in two states

Arthur Gorrie
, arthur.gorrie@gympietimes.com
25th Oct 2019 4:26 PM
GYMPIE twin brothers, Rhys Jamieson Hoynes and Liam Jamieson Hoynes, were extradited to New South Wales after being dealt with in Gympie District Court on amphetamine production charges.

The two 25-year-olds had already spent time in custody before pleading guilty in the court last week.

The charges included producing amphetamine and possessing instructions and equipment for producing amphetamine.

The charges alleged they had produced the drug for their own use. The New South Wales matters were not read out in court.

Judge Glen Cash sentenced them to time already served, which cleared the way for them to be taken immediately to the magistrates court next door, where magistrate Chris Callaghan authorised their extradition to appear in Sydney’s Central Local Court this week.

