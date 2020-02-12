Double threat, flash flooding looms for Gympie region

FORECAST: Batten down the hatches Gympie as a severe thunderstorm producing heavy rainfall hits the region in the coming hours. Photo: Bureau of Metereology.

A SEVERE thunderstorm producing up to 100mm of rain across the Gympie region could hit within the next couple of hours.

Already Sunshine Coast residents have been lashed with flash flooding and 100mm of rain in less than an hour today, as the stationary storm causes havoc for motorists.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said the region will receive anything between 50-100mm or more this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Uesi is creating large swells along Australia’s east coast, and is expected to approach Queensland before weakening as it moves south.

World heritage-listed Lord Howe Island is set to be battered by massive gusts as it sits in the path of tropical cyclone Uesi.

The BoM expects it to weaken to a ‘tropical low’ as it moves towards the island, but warned people to regularly monitor beach erosion and stay out of the water.

“Over the coming days we expect the system to weaken as it remains 1200km off the east coast,” Ms Wong said.

The cyclone is currently 1400km off the coast of Australia near New Caledonia and is expected to weaken as it moves closer to southern Queensland and NSW on Thursday.

Severe thunderstorms are expected today and tomorrow with the rest of the week having just a shower or two.