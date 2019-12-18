Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is facing two murder charges after a man and a woman were killed in Sydney.
A man is facing two murder charges after a man and a woman were killed in Sydney.
Crime

Double murder charge over 'neighbour' axe killings

by Hannah Higgins
18th Dec 2019 4:52 PM

A man has been charged with two counts of murder after a double stabbing at a unit in Sydney's southwest.

Emergency services were called to Huntley Place in Cartwright about 4pm on Tuesday following reports a man and a woman had been stabbed in a dispute.

The man, who is believed to be 40 but has not yet been formally identified, died at the scene while the woman, believed to be 34, died in Liverpool hospital despite the efforts of paramedics.

Both of the victims are yet to be formally identified.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that another 34-year-old man, who had been assisting police with their inquiries, had been charged with two counts of murder.

He was refused bail to appear in Liverpool Local Court on Thursday.

Police on Tuesday began an investigation into the circumstances that led to the violent attack, as reports circulated that an axe had been used.

"It appears that a male and a female have come to the units here in Cartwright in respect to a dispute and as a result of that a scuffle has broken out and unfortunately it has resulted in two persons being seriously injured and passing away from those injuries," Superintendent Adam Whyte told reporters at the scene.

cartwright crim murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘GET OUT’: Residents flee fast-moving bushfire

        premium_icon ‘GET OUT’: Residents flee fast-moving bushfire

        News School camp manager Jason Thomas barely had time to grab his family’s most precious belongings before fleeing a large bushfire threatening homes south of Lake Weyba.

        • 18th Dec 2019 4:08 PM
        Viagra, LSD and marijuana - raids bring 14 to Gympie court

        premium_icon Viagra, LSD and marijuana - raids bring 14 to Gympie court

        News POLICE raids involve specialist police from Kingaroy, Toowoomba and Charleville and...

        BREAKING: Gympie lands Olympic qualifying event

        premium_icon BREAKING: Gympie lands Olympic qualifying event

        News Some competitors will get to Tokyo 2020 through Gympie.

        Gympie thieves need mere seconds to steal speakers

        premium_icon Gympie thieves need mere seconds to steal speakers

        News This was the latest in a spate of recent thefts around the region.