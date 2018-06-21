DOUBLE HEADER: Hammers' best option for win at Albert Park

BREAK THE LINE: Hammers' Eparama Conlon Turaganivalu's attack will be necessary for Gympie to secure victory over USC this Saturday.

Rugby Union: The Gympie Hammers are preparing for a tough contest at home against USC this Saturday, in a double header that will see the women's team take on Noosa.

The Sunshine Coast Rugby Union competition was split into two seasons at the start of this year.

"The SCRU decided that teams with an A-grade side were playing in the North Brisbane competition which gave the better players a chance to be seen,” Hammers' vice-president Paul Blackburn said.

"It left Gympie, Nambour, Fraser Coast and Maleny playing each other for the first half of the year but now we will be taking on USC, Noosa, Caloundra and Maroochydore.”

With the Hammers getting close to a finals appearance in the first part of the year, this time the aim is to go one further.

Gympie had a three game winning streak before the season ended and will be preparing for a tougher competition.

"It will mean our players could be versing A-grade players,” Blackburn said.

"USC will be a good test. They play a tactical game and control possession very well. They hold the ball for most of the game.

"If we don't have the ball we can't start pushing our luck in attack. Patience will be key, don't try to score every time you have the ball.

"We will have to hold on to the ball, control possession and not give away any penalties.”

As their defensive structure was gold, it will be given the ultimate test this weekend.

"Both sides will have to trust their teammates. If they try to slide across to help, that's what creates a hole,” Blackburn said.

It won't be just the men going into battle. The women will be working on slowing down Noosa's speedy back line.

"Trying to compete for speed will hurt us and we will have to compete in the middle of the game,” Blackburn said.

"If we can maintain possession it will starve the Noosa girls of the ball. If Noosa has the ball they will spread it to their backs who will just run away.”

The men's side will kick-off at 11.30am and the women at 1pm. Both games will be played at Albert Park.