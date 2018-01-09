Double dip: success still brewing for Gympie cafe maven

REWARDS: Sharla Watson has been nominated in the Queensland Young Achiever Awards for her work at Cafe by Farmer and Sun.

REWARDS: Sharla Watson has been nominated in the Queensland Young Achiever Awards for her work at Cafe by Farmer and Sun. Scott Kovacevic

Gympie's Young Achiever nominee: Sharla Watson has been named as a finalist for the 2017-18 Queensland Young Achiever Awards for her work at the Cafe by Farmer and Sun.

"CRAZY” is how Sharla Watson has described her Cafe by Farmer and Sun experience, a hectic two-and-a-half years which has already claimed five awards.

Now more accolades could be on the way with Mrs Watson nominated twice in the 2017-18 Queensland Young Achiever Awards, in categories for small business and regional business.

The latest feather in the cap for the 28-year-old manager, and further validation of the immense effort to grow the store which began with five months of 60-70-hour weeks.

"I lost a lot of weight needless to say,” she said.

"I was just running and not eating.

"It was massive.”

The end result has spoken for itself though, with staff growing from four to nine and her efforts attracting a slew of awards including three Gympie Women in Business ones (Entrepreneur, Young Gun, and Marketing), and the Gympie Chamber of Commerce 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year.

"It's crazy to think that in the two-and-a-half years we've been opened that's what been awarded just to the cafe,” she said.

The accolades have been showing up in other ways, too.

"We've been asked about 20 times to open somewhere else,” Mrs Watson said.

"It's gotten quite big,” she said.

Winners for this year's QYAY will be announced on May 4.