Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Dopey’: Massive croc gets stuck on ferry

by Mark Murray
23rd Feb 2021 10:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A LARGE crocodile has confused ambition with ability after finding itself stuck on a ferry cable on the Daintree River at the weekend.

The big saltie was filmed trying to swim over the pulley in front of stunned onlookers before giving up the fight and submerging underwater.

His massive head was completely breached as the ferry travelled towards him and vehicles made their way back from World-Heritage listed Daintree Rainforest.

The footage was taken by QMAC Machinery.

 

A large crocodile was filmed getting itself in a tangle on a cable at the Daintree River ferry crossing. PHOTO: QMAC Machinery.
A large crocodile was filmed getting itself in a tangle on a cable at the Daintree River ferry crossing. PHOTO: QMAC Machinery.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

Daintree resident Lawrence Mason said the reptile appeared to be a bit "dopey" in a lighthearted post.

It comes amid calls for jet skis and other adventure activities, such as kayaking, to be banned on the river due to the threat of crocodiles.

 

 

"And people jet ski in that river?" Carla Nilon said on Facebook.

Kathy Burgoni was stunned with the size of the animal.

"Oh my, he is one big croc," she said.

The crocodile, estimated to be more than 3m in length, can be seen safely swimming upstream following the near miss.

 

 

Originally published as 'Dopey': Massive croc gets stuck on Daintree Ferry

croc crocodile ferry offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Court rejects Gympie transgender vilification appeal

        Premium Content Court rejects Gympie transgender vilification appeal

        News The civil court has thrown out the appeal by a former Gympie Aero Club executive who was fined $19k for sexually harassing and vilifying a pilot

        Best buyer’s market in Gympie region revealed

        Premium Content Best buyer’s market in Gympie region revealed

        Property While buyers outnumber sellers in most parts of south east Queensland right now...

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community

        List of people facing charges in Gympie court today

        Premium Content List of people facing charges in Gympie court today

        News The full list of people facing Gympie Magistrates Court today