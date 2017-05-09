Dope user's defiance

"I'M NOT going to stop using it and I will not attend drug diversion," committed medical marijuana user Rade Trivanovic told Gympie Magistrates Court.

Trivanovic, 34, of Curra told the court he had been put on anti depressants and anti psychotic drugs "and they haven't helped me one bit."

Marijuana, he said was "better than hanging from a noose."

Magistrate M. Baldwin said Trivanovic needed to be careful because his declaration that he intended to keep using the drug would be a magnet for police attention.

Trivanovic pleaded guilty to possessing and producing marijuana on March 11.

The court was told police attended the home where Trivanovic and his mother lived, after receiving information about a claimed domestic violence matter.

"They smelled cannabis," the police prosecutor told the court.

They found about 23g of marijuana, some seeds and 19 well tended plants, between 1m and 2m high, in the back yard.

Mrs Baldwin fined him $650.