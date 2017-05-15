Door knocks return rapist to jail

A NOTORIOUS Gympie rapist who attacked two women and a young girl in 1997, is back in jail for yelling "Hello beautiful” at a woman and then repeatedly knocking on her front door.

Nigel Patrick Robinson, 38, was released from jail in July 2015 on 38 strict conditions including that he not deviate from set schedules without approval and that he weare a GPS tracking ankle bracelet.

He had previously been imprisoned indefinitely for the 1997 attacks on two women and a nine-year-old girl.

The Brisbane Supreme Court heard on November 12, 2016 at about 10.45am, Robinson rode his bicycle past Piromya Yodying on a south-western Brisbane street and yelled "Hello beautiful” at her.

Ms Yodying told the court Robinson returned to the house after 1pm. He then knocked on the door a number of times.

She said she peered through a front window and recognised him as the same man who yelled out at her earlier.

GPS data showed Robinson rode down the Darra street around the time Ms Yodying said he yelled out and returned to her house at about 1.45pm and remained there for some minutes.

Robinson initially told Queensland Corrective Services officers he had entered the property to escape from a swooping magpie.

Robinson's lawyer Timothy Ryan questioned Ms Yodying's memory of the day pointing to inconsistencies between her statements.

He said the court should have "very real doubt” about Ms Yodying's memory of the day.

Mr Ryan also questioned the accuracy of the GPS tracking data. He said the court had no evidence that the computer system was working accurately at the time.

But QCS high security prisoner manager Kelly Skillington said the tracking system showed a high level of accuracy and strong signal from the satellite system at the time in question.

But Justice David Thomas agreed with Ms Yodying's version of events. He ruled Robinson had breached the release condition to not deviate from an approved path.

Robinson was remanded in custody. He will undergo psychiatric assessment before returning to court at a future date.

