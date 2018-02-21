Doomed pilot's last transmissions haunt veteran rescuer

THE fear and anxiety in a fellow pilot's voice were clear to Peter Marris as he flew towards the Sunshine Coast on a medical rescue mission.

Those moments were the start of a series of tragic events that proved to have had the greatest emotional impact of his 20-year LifeFlight pilot career.

On his helicopter radio Mr Marris could hear Des Porter, who was flying with five passengers in a 1934 de Havilland DH84 biplane, struggling to get his bearings.

The doomed aircraft was flying from Monto towards Caboolture on the afternoon of October 1, 2012, at the same time Mr Marris was flying a patient from Mundubberra to Nambour General Hospital.

Mr Marris was in a Bundaberg-based rescue aircraft.

"There was a lot of weather around," Mr Marris, 54, said.

Mr Porter's plane had flown through cloud and he was having difficulty getting out of it.

"I heard the pilot saying things like he didn't know where they were and they were lost."

A Maroochydore-based LifeFlight helicopter was launched to help guide the struggling plane.

Mr Marris heard interactions between Mr Porter, Brisbane air-traffic control and the other LifeFlight helicopter.

"Then all of a sudden, the two-way communication had stopped."

He continued on his mission but hours later it emerged that the crew of six had not arrived at their destination.

"I had heard him talking on the radio within 20 or 30 minutes of when they crashed."

NO SURVIVORS: There were no survivors at the Borumba Dam crash site where Des Porter's De Havilland DH84 bi-plane crashed. Contributed

The next day he flew as a part of a large search mission that scoured the area but was unable to find the wreckage.

He returned to the skies again the day after and was notified shortly after another helicopter located the wreckage about 14km north-west of the Borumba Dam wall near Imbil.

"The wreckage was eventually found on a ridge line.

"We were tasked to fly out there and land on scene."

The crew on board his helicopter were the first rescuers to touch down after landing nearby.

"I took a walk and saw the wreckage and saw the crash site."

He described the scene as "almost horror".

"It was pretty much unrecognisable.

"It was pretty much disintegrated."

All six people on board had perished.

Mr Marris had done his job in getting emergency personnel safely to where they needed to be.

He said damage caused by traumatic incidents has changed the way he approached his work.

"I love flying.

"There are times when you wish you were doing other jobs when you see awful things."

He said he tried to minimise his exposure to trauma by focusing solely on his role and avoiding getting too close to incident scenes.

"My role is just to fly the helicopter and get the people who need to be there there and then get them out of it."

He said the Borumba Dam crash incident had also reinforced the importance of flying within his limits.

"I am just hoping I never find myself in a position like that, out of my depth."

However, he said there were also rewarding aspects of the job, particularly when past patients went out of their way to thank him and fellow crew members for their help.

"It sort of comes home to you we are in a job where you really do from time to time change their lives for the better."