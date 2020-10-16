Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Don’t worry, I’ll get rid of it’, man tells cops who found his stash

Maddie Manwaring
16th Oct 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GYMPIE region man who told police “not to worry about it” when they found marijuana and a glass pipe on his toilet has faced court.

On August 8, police attending another incident, searched Jacob Daniel Burraston’s Chatsworth house and found marijuana and several drug utensils.

Near the 21-year-old’s toilet police saw a glass water pipe and cone piece, and a bowl with chopped marijuana sitting on the toilet.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Burraston said to police, “don’t worry about that, I’ll get rid of it.”

Police then found a shoebox with 3g of marijuana in a clip seal bag, a grinder, scales, and a chopped straw, and Burraston said he used the items for marijuana and MDMA.

The court heard Burraston, who receives youth allowance, had the drug for personal use, and had been cooperative with police.

He pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana and drug utensils and was fined $200.

More Stories

gympie crime gympie magistrates court marijuana
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man flees crash site after car totalled on highway

        Premium Content Man flees crash site after car totalled on highway

        News Car left in crumpled mess on Bruce Highway as man reportedly escapes crash scene and leaves at least one person behind

        Snakes alive! Big brown spotted in Gympie region yard

        Premium Content Snakes alive! Big brown spotted in Gympie region yard

        News It’s no secret snakes are on the move in the Gympie region.

        $5000 win for Gympie charity will help feed those ‘at risk’

        Premium Content $5000 win for Gympie charity will help feed those ‘at risk’

        News Food insecurity is a growing problem in the Gympie region and Vinnies will now be...

        Level 5 water restrictions imposed in Mary Valley

        Premium Content Level 5 water restrictions imposed in Mary Valley

        News Water to be tanked in and residents urged to watch their water as the lack of rain...