‘Don’t worry, I’ll get rid of it’, man tells cops who found his stash

A GYMPIE region man who told police “not to worry about it” when they found marijuana and a glass pipe on his toilet has faced court.

On August 8, police attending another incident, searched Jacob Daniel Burraston’s Chatsworth house and found marijuana and several drug utensils.

Near the 21-year-old’s toilet police saw a glass water pipe and cone piece, and a bowl with chopped marijuana sitting on the toilet.

Burraston said to police, “don’t worry about that, I’ll get rid of it.”

Police then found a shoebox with 3g of marijuana in a clip seal bag, a grinder, scales, and a chopped straw, and Burraston said he used the items for marijuana and MDMA.

The court heard Burraston, who receives youth allowance, had the drug for personal use, and had been cooperative with police.

He pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana and drug utensils and was fined $200.