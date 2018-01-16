Menu
Don't try to make us ashamed of Australia Day, it won't work

Several Greens-dominated councils in other states have already changed their Australia Day celebrations because they believe January 26 is offensive for some indigenous Australians.
by Shelley Strachan

THE Greens are not helping themselves or the national debate by using their numbers in local government to push for a change to when we celebrate Australia Day.

Polarising action like that only serves to further divide the population on this so-called "divisive issue”.

The party has strong influence in about 100 of Australia's 500 local councils.

While it is important to acknowledge the pain some or even most indigenous Aussies feel on January 26, it is equally important to acknowledge the feelings and sensitivities of all those other Aussies who are proud of their heritage, completely at ease with the date of Australia Day and can't see a reason to change it.

Laid back as our national stereotype might be, Aussies can get hot under the collar about a few things: how thick to spread Vegemite, footy, thongs, budgie smugglers v boardshorts, and love of country.

After all, what's not to love?

Trying to make Australians feel ashamed will achieve little. Discussing the issue with respect and compassion for everyone is the way forward.

Topics:  australia day australia day 2018 editorial january 26 opinion

Gympie Times
