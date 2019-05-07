Menu
Vincent Kompany celebrates the win with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Picture: Getty Images
Soccer

Don't shoot, don't shoot: Kompany defies teammates

7th May 2019 9:38 AM

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany said he had lived up to a vow to "one day" score a long-range goal after his wonder strike secured a 1-0 win at home to Leicester that left the champions in charge of the destiny of the Premier League title with a match to play.

City were heading for a frustrating evening at the Etihad Stadium until Kompany let fly with a 25-yard shot into the top corner 20 minutes from time - the centre-back's first City goal from outside the box.

