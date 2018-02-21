'DON'T SEND OUR DAD TO JAIL'

DANGER: A Gympie court has been told of a man's dangerous behaviour with an unlicensed weapon.

A GYMPIE region man, prone to dangerous fits of extreme anger, has been saved from jail by the love of the children he sometimes whipped or beat.

Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan told the man his treatment of the children of was "outrageous and dangerous,” particularly on one occasion when he used an unlicensed rifle to shoot at poultry near one of them.

Mr Callaghan said the man had come close to incurring a mandatory nine-month jail sentence, under a law intended to deal with armed robbers using illegal weapons to commit crimes.

A Department of Child Safety report noted the strong bond between the man and his children and that all three children wanted to return to their father.

The problems had come to light when the man's son had attended school with bruises on his head from being hit.

Police told the court the man had punched his son's face and used a whip on multiple occasions to discipline his daughters, resulting in welts.

The man's solicitor Lisa Taylor told the court a Child Safety report indicated the children were not in continuing danger.

Mr Callaghan said the man had pleaded guilty to four counts of assault with bodily harm, three of them with a weapon, unlicensed possession of a .22 rifle and ammunition and possession of marijuana consumption implements.

The offences occurred on various dates in 2016 and 2017 in the Gympie region.

"You shot the firearm in the vicinity of one of the girls while shooting at chickens.

"It was outrageous behaviour and very dangerous,” the magistrate said.

But he noted the children's concern to be returned to their father (who cannot be named because it would identify his children).

"They're the victims, so they should have some influence,” Mr Callaghan said.

"Once you complete your courses (including the Men Choosing Change domestic violence and anger management program) it is considered in the children's best interests that they return to you.

"Jail would interrupt the Men Choosing Change course.

"You could go to jail, get out and do the course and then maybe get your children back in two years.

"I don't think that is in their best interests.

"Your dangerous conduct with a weapon which was in your possession illegally means police could have charged you with an aggravated offence (with mandatory imprisonment),” Mr Callaghan said.

"People say you're a good man,” Mr Callaghan said after reading references.

"Your bosses say it. The people you work with say it and it may be true, except for your behaviour with your children in these instances.

"Your children's upbringing has been a struggle for you.

"You've never been one to ask for help but now you know there is help available.

"The Department of Child Safety is somewhat supportive of you.

"The officer's comments say your children (support you), you have been co-operative in dealings with the department and regretful of the incidents.”

He sentenced the man, whose past indicates some involvement with marijuana, to 12 months jail, served under close supervision in the community and with regular drug testing.