‘Don’t rule him out’: Axed coach emerges

Ross Lyon could be back in the coaching fraternity.

It may be AFL Grand Final week, but for the 16 other teams in the league it's business as usual as they settle into the offseason.

Adelaide face potentially the busiest off-season with key changes already taking place along with several stars requesting trades away from the club.

An external review of the club continues with no time frame set on recommended changes to the Crows who have struggled the past two seasons since making the Grand Final in 2017.

Long-time skipper Taylor Walker stepped down from his leadership role before Don Pyke stepped aside as coach.

The coaching vacancy has become the hottest topic for the Crows and AFL legend Tim Watson believes axed coach Ross Lyon is firmly in the running.

"I had heard earlier in the piece that Scott Burns was very much in the frame," Watson said on SEN Breakfast's.

"According to someone I spoke to, they have not started their interviewing process yet, but there are people there who have a very strong view that they like Ross Lyon and the style of Ross Lyon.

"Don't rule Ross Lyon out, that is what I'm saying."

Ross could be the man to lead the Crows.

Watson's report is in stark contrast to that of Channel 7's Tom Browne who stated on Saturday night the Crows weren't keen on Lyon.

"I don't think they're keen on going down the Ross Lyon path," Browne said.

"There was some discussion Mark Ricciuto had met with Lyon recently but I don't think they're going to go down that path."

Lyon was axed by Fremantle following their round 22 loss and since his name has been linked to several clubs as the offseason drew closer.

In his press conference after being given his marching orders, Lyon said he was unsure about coaching but did say he 'loves coaching' and had failed to achieve his goals.

"Ross would be rated in the top three coaches," Brisbane Lions champion Jonathan Brown said on Nova 100's Chrissie, Sam & Browny.

AFL CONSIDERS CRICKET CHALLENGE SYSTEM

The AFL's score review system (ARC) has been in the firing line all week following a calamitous error during Saturday's preliminary final between GWS and Collingwood.

Collingwood's Josh Thomas was awarded a goal in the final quarter despite replays showing the ball was touched by Giants player Lachie Keefe.

The league conceded an error had been made with a statement the day after the game, but now AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan has detailed a new addition to the system.

Players could soon have the power to challenge scoring decisions with the AFL considering implementing the changes similar to cricket's review system.

This one would definitely be sent for review.

"The AFL is considering a challenge system in score review, much like what we see in cricket," Tom Morris told SEN's Sportsday.

"So the players - you'd think in the AFL's case it would be the captain of the team - having the ability to execute X amount of challenges per quarter or per game, and taking it out of the hands exclusively of the umpires.

"The same applied in cricket. If the umpire wasn't sure for a while, they'd send it upstairs."