Don't risk a fine doing it yourself

"BRING along everything and let your accountant decide for you,” is the advice from Ben Ellingsen at Ellingsen Partners.

Ben said clients might be missing out on eligible deductions because they made the decision that a particular expenditure wasn't deductible, when in fact it might be.

"There's a chance there's some angle we can use,” he said.

And he should know.

With eight years as the owner of Ellingsen Partners and 18 years experience as an accountant, he is able to assist in all areas of tax related enquiries.

He and his 13 staff members are gearing up for another busy tax season and this year, he says, more than ever, the need is there to maintain your receipts.

"The biggest thing is the ATO is cracking down

on work-related expenditure.

"We can expect real time alerts for tax agents, much the same as MYGOV customers got last year when doing their tax online,” he said.

That's why he recommends getting an experienced agent on-board and leaving the decisions about relevant deductions up to them.

Ben said audits and crackdowns were becoming more frequent and to avoid a hefty fine from the ATO it made sense to speak to a qualified accountant about all your tax needs.