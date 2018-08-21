DON'T MISS: Your guide to Gympie real estate is almost here

A Jacaranda blooms in Gympie Memorial Park. Find out what is attracting people to the Gympie region in unprecedented numbers.

A Jacaranda blooms in Gympie Memorial Park. Find out what is attracting people to the Gympie region in unprecedented numbers. Tanya Easterby

WHAT is the key reason people are moving to the Gympie region?

Lifestyle.

In Gympie and the immediate surrounds, you have all the mod cons of metropolitan living without the drawbacks.

You have access to some of the best specialist medical imaging technology in the southern hemisphere in town, along with a private and public hospital and a wide range of specialists covering all medical fields.

In the retail sector, Gympie has it all - from worldwide chains to boutique shops and a staggering amount of commercial services.

When it comes to the arts we have nationally and internationally recognised events such as the Gympie Music Muster, The Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival and Mitchell Creek Blues and Jazz Festival.

The Australian Institute of Country Music is located in Gympie where budding musicians of all genres can seek tutelage and instruction not only on how to improve their musical skills but also on how to be successful in the music industry.

There are a number of dance schools covering all types of dance from classical to ballroom and everything in between.

The Gympie Regional Galleries have world-class exhibitions and through the network of halls, offer arts programs to children during the school holidays in all areas of the region.

When it comes to sport, you can play any sport imaginable in well kept - and in some cases, like the Imbil Equestrian Centre, Skatezone and the Gympie Hockey Centre - nationally recognised venues.

And that's not all.

In the region we have access to world-class beaches, pristine natural environments, some of the freshest and best tasting produce anywhere in the world and some of the most beautiful days and balmy nights to enjoy it in.

And there aren't any drawbacks.

There aren't huge queues at the supermarkets.

There's no traffic gridlock.

You're not living cheek by jowl with your neighbours.

But you do have a chance to be part of a giving, supporting community.

And that's something you can't put a price on.

