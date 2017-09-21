28°
Don't miss this great Tin Can Bay event this weekend

Lee Fishing Company deck hand Cody Mills gets a taste of the Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival. Greg Miller

SEPTEMBER 23, TIN CAN BAY SEAFOOD FESTIVAL

HELD on the beautiful foreshore, the Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival is an annual event, attracting visitors from across the country.

The festival program is jam-packed with entertainment for all the family. Kids are guaranteed to be grinning from ear to ear with crazy clowns, tricky jugglers, casual camel rides and a whole section filled with amusement rides.

With a lot of the activities offered free of charge, this outing won't break the budget.

For the adults there's plenty of live entertainment, including zumba and belly-dancing demonstrations, seafood cooking demonstrations, competitions and a sand sculptor will create a masterpiece over the course of the day.

There are loads of retail stalls, wine tasting, a beer tent, show cars or take a helicopter ride over the Tin Can Bay inlet.

For more information head to tincanbaytourism.org.au/index.php/events/seafood-festival.

Gympie Times
