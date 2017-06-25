Don't miss these winter events coming soon to the Gympie region

June 29 - July 2: MARY VALLEY ARTS FESTIVAL

THE Mary Valley Art Festival began in 2000 in Imbil, the largest community in the Mary Valley.

It is an annual event held on the first weekend in July.

Thursday is opening night and is a fantastic celebration bringing together artists, judges, sponsors and the community over wine, fine food and entertainment.

The festival is known for its friendly and professional approach, attracting quality art work showcasing the diversity of artists from Gympie region and South East Queensland.

The festival, workshops and demonstrations are run over the weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday is also when the popular People's Choice Awards are held, along with the Bush Haven Youth Art Award presentations with licenced bar and refreshments.

The Festival opens Thursday June 29 at 6pm and from 10am to 3pm daily at the Imbil Public Hall. Admission is $7.50 for Thursday and $3 per day.

For more information go to mary valleycountry.com.au.

July 26: WINTER TREES ON MARY STREET PARTY

SCHEDULED for July or August for the past two years, the Winter Trees on Mary celebration is one of four annual street parties held in the main street of Gympie.

These immensely popular events incorporate street performers, grower's market stalls and shop specials to make up an entertaining, family event full of colour and laughter.

There is no cost to attend Winter Trees on Mary and some of the highlights include the best beanie competition, the best dressed tree competition and performances by buskers, bands and community musical groups along the length of the street.

Also on display is a petting zoo for the children and horse drawn carriages, product tasting, face painting and so much more.

This event is sponsored by the Gympie Regional Council and prominent businesses.

For more information on Winter Trees on Mary, keep your eyes peeled in up-coming editions of The Gympie Times, the Gympie Regional Council website and the Winter Trees on Mary Facebook event page.

Gympie Music Muster 2016. Jason Dougherty

August 24- 27: The Gympie Music Muster

STARTED in 1982, the Gympie Music Muster has been one of the major events on the Gympie region calendar for 35 years. Each year music stars from across Australia and around the globe have travelled to the weekend long event, with many festival goers staking their campsite sometimes months in advance.

The Muster has attracted massive names such as Keith Urban, Kenny Rogers, John Williams, Slim Dusty, Troy Cassar-Daley, Trisha Yearwood and many others.

Held in the Amamoor Creek State Forest Park the annual event has had as many as 60,000 people in attendance some years. With a fun and family friendly atmosphere, the Muster has kick started the career of several stars.

In the 35 years it has been running, the Muster has raised more than $14m for charities across Australia and rivals Tamworth in popularity.

The Gympie Music Muster is held at Amamoor Creek Forest in the last weekend in August every year. Prices vary and package deals are available.

Head to muster.com.au for more details.