Don't miss these six live shows in the Gympie region

FRIDAY

Tin Can Bay Country Club

DON'T miss the Whiskey Mountain Boys perform at 7pm. They're a band performing their own Hillbilly Thumping version of well-known party songs.

Gympie RSL

COME and enjoy Me 'N' Jodie Lee from 7.30-11.30pm. Me and Jodie Lee is one of Queensland's power duos performing a red hot selection of easy listening, popular classics and dance hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s. Featuring a fresh, slick repertoire including the best of the standards, the latest chart hits, and plenty of surprises to leave audiences cheering, Me & Jodie Lee promises you an exciting music-packed event.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

ROUND up your mates and head out to Silky Oak Tea Gardens tonight for their monthly Pig on Spit, and enjoy some cold crafty beers and a rousing sing a long with Buzz Karaoke. They carve at 7pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

DON'T miss the regular Friday night Texas Hold'Em Poker Jackpot with registration from 6pm for a 7pm start. Fiona O'Shea will entertain you with her delightful music from 7-11pm.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

DON'T miss Raff De and The A Team perform from 7.30-11.30pm tonight. Raff De has an infectious style and performs with a class and sophistication that very few artists can achieve. He is at home on stage whether performing in a restaurant or a Sunday session beer-garden environment, choosing songs from his incredibly extensive repertoire to suit the audience to whom he is entertaining.

SUNDAY

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

DON'T miss Allan Gumm perform his music from midday until 4pm.