Don’t miss these live gigs in the Gympie region this weekend

MUSICIAN: Don't miss Jessamy Fox perform at The Royal Hotel on Friday night and at The Pheonix on Sunday afternoon.

FRIDAY

Empire Hotel

DON’T miss songstress Bronny Fergusson in her Empire debut in the lounge bar from 8pm. And make sure you’re there early for the membership draws and jag the joker competition.

Gympie RSL

TUNE Rangers take to the main stage at the RSL for a night to remember on the main stage from 7pm.

Jockey Club Hotel

YOU’RE the star with karaoke every Friday night in the Sports Bar. The action starts at 8pm, so warm up your vocal chords and hop on in.

Mount Pleasant Hotel

WITH live music every Friday night, you’re on to a winner – this week featuring Tim Richards from 7—11pm.

The Royal Hotel

GYMPIE songstress Jessamy Fox will delight the crowds from 9pm-late in the Cocktail Lounge Bar.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

BAND The Biggles will have the main lounge sky-high from 7.30pm.

SUNDAY

Mount Pleasant Hotel

END your weekend on the right note with a chilled out Sunday Sesh from 1pm with Cozzy.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

ALLAN Gumm will be playing at The Gardens from midday this Sunday.

NEXT WEDNESDAY

Gympie RSL

MICHAEL Gant will be entertaining in the main lounge next Wednesday for the membership draws from 6pm.

If you would like your live gig advertised for free in the gig guide each Thursday, send details to community@gympietimes.com before 5pm Tuesday.