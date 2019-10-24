Menu
Tenori will perform in Gympie next Wednesday.
News

Don’t miss these live gigs in the Gympie region this weekend

Donna Jones
donna.jones@gympietimes.com.au
24th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
FRIDAY

Empire Hotel

SOLOIST Scott Astill will be playing in the lounge bar from 8-11pm.

Gympie Civic Centre

SHAKE off the working week with live music and great local talent at Gympie Civic Centre’s free, all-ages and family-friendly Live and Local music sessions. Striking all the right chords this month are four-piece The Long Johns and multi-instrumentalist Emma Beau starting at 7pm.

Gympie RSL

DON’T miss the 181 Duo in the main lounge from 7.30pm.

Mount Pleasant Hotel

THE live music on offer from 7—11pm will be provided this week by you and your friends when you take to the stage for karaoke.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

JOIN the Nik Philips Duo for a night of great music in the main lounge from 7.30pm.

SUNDAY

Mount Pleasant Hotel

BRAD Sorenson is on the deck from 1pm for a cruisy afternoon at the Mount.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

Ronnie J will be playing at the Gardens from midday.

NEXT WEDNESDAY

Gympie Civic Centre

DAVID Kidd, Craig Atkinson and Andrew Pryor share a collection of enduring classics from the worlds of opera, music theatre, pop and jazz. Tenori have established themselves as a national touring force, travelling the length and breadth of Australia. The civic centre concert starts at 11am and tickets are available from $15 at gympie.qld.gov.au.

Gympie RSL

DON’T miss the birthday draws in the main lounge with the As The Flow Cries Duo from 6pm.

Gympie Times

