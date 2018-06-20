DON'T MISS GYMPIE: The 'cosy party' you're all invited to

Tiana and Briannah Dennis of the The Dennis Sisters will bring their beautiful sound to the first Awake: Lifeskills and empower fundraiser hosted by Abby Wake on Friday.

A NEW kind of night life is coming to Gympie that will make you forget the television at home and the pub down the road.

Complete with trivia by candlelight, a mouth-watering menu and set to the soothing sounds of live music, the event is being hailed as one big 'cosy party.'

Dance instructor Abby Wake has joined with Beauty and the Beard Eats and Events to launch The Hub tomorrow night.

Moving to Gympie three years ago from Los Angeles, Ms Wake said she wanted to provide a different culture for people.

"We're really trying to bring a different opportunity to the Gympie community,” Ms Wake said of the new monthly event.

"Coming from LA I loved those places that had a chilled ambience and good live music and a community connection.

"It's really cool to see alternative options other than going to the pub.”

"It's like you're in your living room but with a whole bunch of awesome friends.”

Making it her mission to provide the region's youth with a safe space to express themselves, Ms Wake said The Hub event is raising money to support a new lifeskills and empowerment program beginning next term.

"It's powerful to see youth that are doing beautiful things,” Ms Wake said.

"I think a lot of our youth are struggling to find the growth and the change and the possibility in what they love.

"They're really struggling to find their passion.”

She is hoping to raise money to be able to offer the ten week program at a gold coin donation to those who may not usually be bale to afford it.

Tomorrow night's launch will be carried by the endearing harmonies of up and coming Sunshine Coast sister duo The Dennis Sisters made up of Briannah and Tiana Dennis.

The Tewantin sisters, who studied at Gympie's Australian Institute of Country Music, said it was important to support the event, after receiving so much support themselves from the Gympie community on their musical journey.

The 10 week empowerment program will allow Gympie's youth to learn cooking, mediation, art therapy and creative writing, Ms Wake said.

"We're giving our youth powerful tools that they can use on their own - learning to be the change in their own life.

"Instead of depending on social media or depending on their parents, we are helping them find the confidence within to take care of themselves.”

The event runs from 7-10pm at Awake Studio on Lady Mary Tce with the ability to BYO alcohol.

There is also the chance to win a holiday for two to Costa Rica and a one year studio pass to Awake Studios.