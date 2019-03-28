Menu
Band Sneaky Pete will perform at the Gympie RSL on Friday night. Donna Jones
Whats On

Don't miss all the entertainment around Gympie this weekend

28th Mar 2019 12:25 PM
FRIDAY

Gympie RSL Club

PERENNIAL favourites Sneaky Pete will perform in the main lounge between 7.30-11.30pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

YOU'RE the star with karaoke on from 7pm. Belt out your favourite tunes while sinking a few coldies.

Smithfield Street

THERE will be plenty of live music and even live theatre performances at the Gourmet and Grooves street party. Also on offer are the gourmet food trucks and plenty of children's activities. The event is family friendly and runs from 5-9pm.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL Club

BAND Ear Candy will have the dance floor jumping from 7.30-11.30pm in the main lounge.

Veteran Hall

GYMPIE's award-winning singer/songwriter Emma Beau is performing in the Small Halls Revitalisation Project concert at Veteran Hall. Emma headlines alongside five-piece Brisbane band The Long Johns, who are known for their spooky country with 'old timey' swing, peppered with the spiciest of flavours. You can catch her and The Long Johns at Veteran Hall from 6.30pm. Tickets from eventbrite.

SUNDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

THE Mount rocks on Sundays from 1pm and this week soloist Richard Waterson will take to the stage.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

THE Piano Wizard (Andrew Farrell) will be playing at the Gardens from midday until 4pm as part of his East Coast Tour of Australia. There's no cover charge but reservations are advisable.

