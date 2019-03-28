Don't miss all the entertainment around Gympie this weekend
FRIDAY
Gympie RSL Club
PERENNIAL favourites Sneaky Pete will perform in the main lounge between 7.30-11.30pm.
Mt Pleasant Hotel
YOU'RE the star with karaoke on from 7pm. Belt out your favourite tunes while sinking a few coldies.
Smithfield Street
THERE will be plenty of live music and even live theatre performances at the Gourmet and Grooves street party. Also on offer are the gourmet food trucks and plenty of children's activities. The event is family friendly and runs from 5-9pm.
SATURDAY
Gympie RSL Club
BAND Ear Candy will have the dance floor jumping from 7.30-11.30pm in the main lounge.
Veteran Hall
GYMPIE's award-winning singer/songwriter Emma Beau is performing in the Small Halls Revitalisation Project concert at Veteran Hall. Emma headlines alongside five-piece Brisbane band The Long Johns, who are known for their spooky country with 'old timey' swing, peppered with the spiciest of flavours. You can catch her and The Long Johns at Veteran Hall from 6.30pm. Tickets from eventbrite.
SUNDAY
Mt Pleasant Hotel
THE Mount rocks on Sundays from 1pm and this week soloist Richard Waterson will take to the stage.
Silky Oak Tea Gardens
THE Piano Wizard (Andrew Farrell) will be playing at the Gardens from midday until 4pm as part of his East Coast Tour of Australia. There's no cover charge but reservations are advisable.