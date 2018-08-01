Menu
FORWARD: Football Gympie United Gladiators Billy Bayldon.
News

DON'T MISS: 11 Gympie teams to fight for top spots

Rebecca Singh
by
1st Aug 2018 8:53 AM

Super Saturday at One Mile Oval

Football Gympie will have its four Gympie United teams in action at home this Saturday.

The under-15s will kick-off super Saturday at 11.20am with the Diggers taking on the Lions.

The under-17's and men's division two and one will finish off the evening.

Josh Hyam.
After a tough 5-2 loss against Caloundra, the Gympie United Gladiators will be aiming for victory on home soil.

This is the only time all four Gympie United sides will play at home on the same day for the rest of the season.

Sitting on the bottom of the ladder, the Gladiators will be focused on recording a win against Kawana at 5pm.

Top table clash for Cats

After a convincing win over Bay Power on Saturday, the Gympie Cats will be taking on AFL Wide Bay table leaders the Hervey Bay Bombers.

The Cats are equal second with Power but a win this weekend would see them as legitimate contenders.

Jack Hayes going on for Troy Cunningham.
It will be the Cats' second weekend in Hervey Bay but the competition will be just as tough.

Cats v Bombers, Saturday at 3pm at N E McLean Oval.

Devils' tough season continues

The Gympie Devils were unable to stop the Maroochydore Swans in Sunshine Coast rugby league last weekend but will be aiming for a better result against the Kawana Dolphins.

Swans defeated the Devils 56-16.

Lachlan Garrels.
With no more home games for the rest of the season, the Devils will be hoping to get a better result towards the end of the season.

Devils head to Coolum for Sunday's clash at Ron Cargill Oval at 3pm.

Stags put best foot forward

The Mary Valley Stags were charging towards victory but fell six points short against the Kawana Dolphins at the weekend, going down 28-34.

Jason Woods.
The Stags have come close to winning two weeks in a row, having lost 26-24 to Stanley Rivers. Stags v Caboolture 2pm on Saturday at Maroochydore.

