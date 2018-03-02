Don't like how council spends your rates? You'll love this

Mayor Mick Curran looks over budget papers is with Cath Swith with Mayor Mick Curran and Craig Young in 2015.

Greg Miller

IF YOU have ever wanted to have your say on rate rises, road spending and service levels, you will now have your chance.

This year Gympie Regional Council will put its draft budget out for public comment, and the council will have its ears open for the response.

The draft is expected to be on offer for two weeks and two half-day consultation sessions will be held for residents to discuss it with the council.

Mayor Mick Curran welcomed whatever feedback came.

"At the end of the day we're all in it together,” he said.

"Council will have deliberations about where the priorities are... but I see no problems, and I don't have any fears, about putting out a draft budget for community comment,” he said.

All parts of the budget will be up for debate, but he said people had to remember the council's budget was subject to the same market forces as any normal household's.

"We're not isolated from rising electricity costs, fuel costs, wage costs.”

And while it is always possible to lower the cost of some things, doing so would have an impact on what the council could deliver.

"If we lower the service levels we're providing, insofar as our park management for instance, we could save money and we could pass those savings on,” Cr Curran said.

"It's the standard of services the public wants and expects of the council that really drives our budget processes.”

He said past budgets had adhered to this while still keeping an eye on the region's economic reality.

"The average rate rise between 2008-2015 was about 7.1 per cent... since 2015 the average rate rise has been 1.5 per cent. I think we're doing pretty well while maintaining the current service levels,” he said.

"There's been no reductions in parks budgets, there's been no reductions in community assistance grants, and we've delivered some major projects.

"And our community equity is still rising.”

The draft budget is expected to be available in late May or early June.