Don't get caught short in Gympie this Easter

Tonight (Thursday) the sale and supply of alcohol is only permitted until 12 midnight regardless of whether a venue or event has approved extended trading hours that allow for later trading.

While the bar must finish serving at this time, patrons still have until 12.30am (tonight) to finish their drinks and leave the premises.

All gaming machines must stop at 12 midnight on Good Friday Eve.

You are permitted to sell and supply liquor from 10am to 12 midnight in conjunction with a meal in a part of the premises that is ordinarily set aside for dining, if the meal is also prepared, served and intended to be eaten on the premises. (Note: A meal is defined as food eaten by a person at a fixed structure used as a table, with cutlery provided for the purpose of eating the food, and is of a sufficient substance to be ordinarily accepted as a meal.)

You are not permitted to sell takeaway alcohol on Good Friday.

Patrons can buy alcohol for 1 hour before, during and 1 hour after eating their meal.

Gaming and adult entertainment

Neither gaming nor adult entertainment is permitted in licensed premises on Good Friday.

Easter Sunday and Monday: Licensed premises can trade at their usual opening times, without the restrictions of Good Friday.

Bottleshops

Most bottleshops including Dan Murphy's and BWS will be closed on Friday but open regular hours for the rest of the weekend.

Charlies Hotel (and its remote bottleshops at Goldfields Plaza, Gympie Marketplace and Central) will be closed Good Friday.

Charlies and Central will then open normal hours from 9am Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and Goldfields and Marketplace will be open Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday.

The Mt Pleasant Hotel bottleshop will be closed Good Friday and normal trading hours from 10am Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Jones Hill bottleshop will be closed Good Friday and open 11am-5pm Saturday, 12noon-4pm Sunday and 11am-7pm Monday.

The Jockey Club on the Southside open until 10pm tonight, closed Good Friday and open normal trading hours from on Saturday 10am-10pm, Sunday 10am-9pm and Monday 10am-9am.

Southside Town Centre Star Liquor will be open tonight until 9pm, closed Good Friday, open Saturday 9am-5.30pm and Sunday 9am-5.30pm and Monday 9am-9pm.

Note: Easter trading hours for non-licensed premises may be different to those for licensed premises.