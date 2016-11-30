Don't forget your dog during extreme weather

WITH summer to officially begin on Thursday, dog owners have been urged to think of their pet's safety during extreme weather.

Dogs Queensland general manager Rob Harrison said storms, cyclones, severe heat and high humidity all posed significant risks for pet dogs.

Mr Harrison said it was important to understand how frightening storms can be for dogs, and that they would try to run away from the noise.

"We recommend giving your dog a place to shelter inside the home that helps them to feel safe and protects them from the storm and falling debris," he said.

"If your dog is particularly anxious, we suggest distracting them with a favourite toy and rewarding them when they demonstrate settling behaviour."

Dogs Queensland also advised dog owners to ensure all pets are wearing collars and identification tags, check that all gates or doors are closed.

It recommended bringing pets indoors at the first sign or warning of a storm, as dogs can smell and feel the approach of a storm which allows anxiety to hit before the storm does.

In the event of a cyclone, Dogs Queensland advises that dogs must remain inside for the duration of the cyclone.

"Strong winds and flying debris is just as deadly to animals as it is to humans," Mr Harrison said.

"Keep your pets safe inside the home until the cyclone has passed and ensure you include plenty of pet food in your cyclone emergency kit."