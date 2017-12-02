'Don't forget about us', bypassed Bruce businesses plead

ADAPTING: Hell Town Hotrods owner Teana Black says the bypassed old highway has been a mixed bag.

THE fully completed Section C of the highway has been great for drivers, but businesses on the old stretch have been left facing a brand new world.

Hell Town Hotrods is one, and owner Teana Black said the upgrade had proven to be a mixed bag.

"Weekdays have quietened down somewhat, but weekends are still really good," she said.

The drop in traffic had also meant they did not have to worry about forking out a lot of money to improve safety.

"A lot of people didn't like to turn at the intersection," she said.

Aware of the bypass when they opened three years ago, Ms Black said they were focussed on making Hell Town Hotrods a place to be, not only with a cafe and but hopefully being fully licensed as well.

The Puma Kybong service station had also been caught in the crossfire.

"The bypass has definitely reduced passing traffic going past," Puma Energy general manager Ian Ross said.

With 50 employees, he encouraged the region's residents to continuing supporting local businesses.

"The iconic Matilda the Kangaroo and the variety of shops, services and restaurants here makes this a great place to stop with the kids when travelling through the area," he said.

Ms Black agreed.

"All these businesses are still on there, don't forget about us," she said.

If they did, she said, the damage could not be undone.

"If you don't use you lose it.

"Take the exit."