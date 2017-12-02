Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'Don't forget about us', bypassed Bruce businesses plead

ADAPTING: Hell Town Hotrods owner Teana Black says the bypassed old highway has been a mixed bag.
ADAPTING: Hell Town Hotrods owner Teana Black says the bypassed old highway has been a mixed bag. Renee Albrecht
scott kovacevic
by

THE fully completed Section C of the highway has been great for drivers, but businesses on the old stretch have been left facing a brand new world.

Hell Town Hotrods is one, and owner Teana Black said the upgrade had proven to be a mixed bag.

"Weekdays have quietened down somewhat, but weekends are still really good," she said.

The drop in traffic had also meant they did not have to worry about forking out a lot of money to improve safety.

"A lot of people didn't like to turn at the intersection," she said.

Aware of the bypass when they opened three years ago, Ms Black said they were focussed on making Hell Town Hotrods a place to be, not only with a cafe and but hopefully being fully licensed as well.

The Puma Kybong service station had also been caught in the crossfire.

"The bypass has definitely reduced passing traffic going past," Puma Energy general manager Ian Ross said.

With 50 employees, he encouraged the region's residents to continuing supporting local businesses.

"The iconic Matilda the Kangaroo and the variety of shops, services and restaurants here makes this a great place to stop with the kids when travelling through the area," he said.

Ms Black agreed.

"All these businesses are still on there, don't forget about us," she said.

If they did, she said, the damage could not be undone.

"If you don't use you lose it.

"Take the exit."

Topics:  bruce highway gympie tourism hell town hot rods kybong old bruce highway

Gympie Times
New bridge upstream answer to Gympie's ad-hoc planning

New bridge upstream answer to Gympie's ad-hoc planning

To me, one with no vested interests apart from minimising chaos, the obvious answer is a completely new bridge upstream of Gympie: letter

If walls could talk - these ones have a story

TALE TO TELL: The historic Old Gympie Post Office in Gympie is part of the city's soul.

From gold rush to property boom, one building saw it all

Be warned - traffic police on festive season alert

THEY'RE ABOUT: A/Sgt Chris Watson says police will be out and about these holidays.

The holiday police and road safety blitz is on right now

Man on a mission to protect Fraser Island

Ross Waldron is exploring the best ways to reduce the effects of traffic on Fraser Island.

SERIOUS damage caused by tens of thousands of visitor vehicles.

Local Partners