‘Don’t don’t do these things in the coming days’: rural firies warn

The rural fire service carries out a hazard reduction burn near houses in The Palms in May this year. Pictures: The Palms Rural Fire Brigade

THE Palms Rural Fire Brigade is warning of increased fire danger across the region in the coming days:

“The recent rain while helpful, will not reduce this approaching danger,” the brigade warned yesterday on their Facebook page.

“Very low rainfall over an extended period (years even) has resulted in extremely low soil moisture and is a significant contributing cause to the ease of fire ignition, spread and persistence of fire.”

Fire threatens homes in Widgee in late November last year. Pictures: The Palms Rural Fire Brigade

The fuel load is always dry at this time of the year and responds quickly to current weather conditions, the warning stated.

“With a very dry air mass, gusty winds, increasing temperatures, along with very low soil moisture, any fire ignition will take hold surprisingly quickly.

“Fire ignition can happen from any number of activities such as welding, grinding, slashing or mowing, “paddock bashing”, falling off motorbikes, camp fires etc.

The aftermath of a fire at Widgee in early November last year. Pictures: The Palms Rural Fire Brigade

They are urging people to think about if their activity is necessary and if not to delay it until weather conditions improve.

Fires should be reported to triple-0 immediately:

“A quick response helps to keep the fire as small as possible.

“Above all: Prepare. Act. Survive. Have a Bush Fire Plan.”

For more information follow the Queensland Government Rural Fire Service website here.