Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The rural fire service carries out a hazard reduction burn near houses in The Palms in May this year. Pictures: The Palms Rural Fire Brigade
The rural fire service carries out a hazard reduction burn near houses in The Palms in May this year. Pictures: The Palms Rural Fire Brigade
News

‘Don’t don’t do these things in the coming days’: rural firies warn

Frances Klein
25th Sep 2020 12:01 AM

THE Palms Rural Fire Brigade is warning of increased fire danger across the region in the coming days:

“The recent rain while helpful, will not reduce this approaching danger,” the brigade warned yesterday on their Facebook page.

“Very low rainfall over an extended period (years even) has resulted in extremely low soil moisture and is a significant contributing cause to the ease of fire ignition, spread and persistence of fire.”

Fire threatens homes in Widgee in late November last year. Pictures: The Palms Rural Fire Brigade
Fire threatens homes in Widgee in late November last year. Pictures: The Palms Rural Fire Brigade

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

VOTE NOW: Which is Gympie’s best pharmacy?

PICS: ‘Gift giving’ Tin Can Bay dolphin sets a new record

Fed up beach drivers dob in ‘Teewah tools’

The fuel load is always dry at this time of the year and responds quickly to current weather conditions, the warning stated.

“With a very dry air mass, gusty winds, increasing temperatures, along with very low soil moisture, any fire ignition will take hold surprisingly quickly.

“Fire ignition can happen from any number of activities such as welding, grinding, slashing or mowing, “paddock bashing”, falling off motorbikes, camp fires etc.

The aftermath of a fire at Widgee in early November last year. Pictures: The Palms Rural Fire Brigade
The aftermath of a fire at Widgee in early November last year. Pictures: The Palms Rural Fire Brigade

They are urging people to think about if their activity is necessary and if not to delay it until weather conditions improve.

Fires should be reported to triple-0 immediately:

“A quick response helps to keep the fire as small as possible.

“Above all: Prepare. Act. Survive. Have a Bush Fire Plan.”

For more information follow the Queensland Government Rural Fire Service website here.

bush fire gympie fires gympie region qrs rural fire service warning
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WINNER: Gympie’s cutest dog revealed

        Premium Content WINNER: Gympie’s cutest dog revealed

        News It was a close contest, but the region has voted and Gympie’s cutest pup has been crowned.

        Remarkable rise: Tino’s fast path to NRL finals

        Premium Content Remarkable rise: Tino’s fast path to NRL finals

        Rugby League Tino Fa’asuamaleaui “can’t wait” to rip into his first NRL finals

        VOTE NOW: Which is Gympie’s best pharmacy?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Which is Gympie’s best pharmacy?

        News Help us give thanks to all our favourite local chemists in honour of World...

        UPDATE: Alleged murderer named, charges before court

        Premium Content UPDATE: Alleged murderer named, charges before court

        Crime The name of a man who allegedly killed a Booral father has been revealed