Don't despair Gympie. Only eight days to go...

HEADING BACK: Josie Park and Sam Ford from Chatsworth State School. Chatsworth is one of the state schools heading back before Australia Day this year. Renee Albrecht

QUEENSLAND STATE SCHOOL TERM DATES FOR 2018:

. Term 1: Monday January 22 - Thursday March 29.

. Term 2: Tuesday April 17 - Friday June 29.

. Term 3: Monday July 16 - Friday September 21.

. Term 4: Monday October 8 - Friday December 14.

EDUCATION Minister Grace Grace has reminded parents and carers it's just over a week until the new school year begins.

Ms Grace said Term 1, 2018, would start on January 22, prior to the Australia Day public holiday, as was the case in 2017.

"I hope everyone is enjoying a well-deserved, restful break so they can return to school feeling refreshed and ready to learn,” Ms Grace said.

"Independent and Catholic schools base their holidays on the state school dates but can vary from school to school,'' Ms Grace said.

"I suggest families of students who attend non-state schools, check with their individual school offices or websites for term dates.”

State school teachers will return to work on Thursday-Friday (January 18-19) for professional development.

Ms Grace said parents also should note Term 2 dates, which have been altered slightly to take into account transport logistics for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

"The Games will be held from April 4-15, representing a significant and long-awaited event for Queensland. Term 2 will start on Tuesday 17 April.

"To ensure the best use of this additional holiday time for students, teachers will be able to access an extra day of professional development on Monday, April 16.

"The department made the decision to delay the Term 2 commencement date following consultation with P&Cs Queensland, relevant unions and principals' associations.

"For the purposes of planning end of year holidays, parents of older students should note November 16 is the final date for Year 12 attendance and November 30 is the final date for attendance by students in Years 10 and 11.”

For further information visit education.qld.gov .au/public_media/calendar /2016-2020.html.